9/11 Ceremonies Planned Around Santa Barbara County to Mark 16th Anniversary of Terrorist Attacks

Fire departments throughout Santa Barbara County have scheduled commemorations Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The public is invited to attend.

To mark the 16th anniversary of the deadly attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, the Lompoc Fire Department is holding simultaneous ceremonies at 6:50 a.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, 115 S. G St., and Station 2, 1100 N. D St. The stations’ American flags will be lowered to half-staff at 6:58 a.m., and a moment of reflection, prayer and silence will be observed.

The Santa Maria Fire Department will hold simultaneous ceremonies at 7:20 a.m. at five fire station in the city.

“This will be a time of reflection to honor those lost during the tragedy of 9/11 and their families, and to recognize those Americans who continue to protect our nation daily, both at home and abroad,” city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

The public, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend. People will be asked to gather around the stations’ flagpoles.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will host multiple remembrance events at 9 a.m. Monday at the each of the county’s 16 fire stations. The commemorations include the raising and lowering of the flag. The ceremonies are open to the public.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department will honor 9/11 victims during a 9 a.m. ceremony at department headquarters, 911 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria.

UC Santa Barbara’s College Republicans will place nearly 3,000 American flags on Santa Barbara’s West Beach in memory of the victims.

