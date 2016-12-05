9 New Physicians, Providers Join Sansum Clinic Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic announces the addition of nine new physicians and providers to its medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished providers to the clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., FACP, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

» Todd Engstrom, M.D., Internal Medicine, Carpinteria Family Medicine, 4806 Carpinteria Ave.

Dr. Engstrom is board certified in internal medicine and completed his medical degree at Northwestern University Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residencies at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.

» Kristen Wilson Araza, N.P., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara

Wilson Araza attended Georgetown University and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is affiliated with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, the California Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

» Amit Malkani, D.O., Family Medicine, Carpinteria Family Medicine

Dr. Malkani, board certified in family medicine, attended medical school in Vallejo at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his family practice residency at Memorial Hospital in York, Pa.

Dr. Malkani was a clinical resident at Wellspan York Hospital Wound Healing Center in York and a visiting resident at Temple University Medical School in Ghana, Africa.

» Wayne Jonas, M.D., Urgent Care, Lompoc Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic, 1225 North H St.

Dr. Jonas is board certified in emergency medicine. He completed his medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine and his internship and residency at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City. He has been serving Sansum Clinic on a per diem basis .

» Vicente Tejada, MSN, FNP, Urgent Care, Lompoc Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic

Tejada received his degree from Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Sciences and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

» Scott Tobis, MD, Urology, Foothill Medical & Surgical Center, 4151 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara

Dr. Tobis received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and completed his general surgery internship and urologic surgery residency at the University of Rochester. He completed his fellowship in robotic surgery and urologic oncology from the City of Hope National Medical Center. His areas of expertise include but are not limited to prostate cancer, bladder and kidney cancer, low testosterone and urinary infections.

» Erin Kenney Hammett, D.O., Hospitalist, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara

Dr. Hammett joins Sansum Clinic's hospitalist program. She attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internal medicine internship and residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Dr. Hammett is board certified in internal medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Rheumatology.

» Lillian Donner, DPT, Physical Therapy, Foothill Medical & Surgical Center

Donner received her doctorate of physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Science. Her areas of expertise include manual therapy, orthopedics, women’s health and pediatrics. She is involved with Best Day Foundation, a volunteer organization that helps children with special needs, and Save the Mermaids, an environmental nonprofit that teaches children about the ocean with kayak and paddle boarding activities.

» Stephanie Rothman, D.O., Neurology, Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic

Dr. Rothman is board certified in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology. She attended medical school at the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences. She completed her neurology residency at the University of Wisconsin and her clinical neurophysiology fellowship at the University of Southern California.

— Annie Craton is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.