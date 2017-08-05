Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Kicking Up Her Heels to Help Dream Foundation

Alys Martinez performs at Salsa Festival in Oxnard.
Alys Martinez performs at Salsa Festival in Oxnard. (Dream Foundation)
By Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation | August 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

KEYT Channel 3’s, Alys Martinez gave a spicy salsa dance performance last Sunday at the Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival’s Dancing with the Community Stars event to benefit Dream Foundation.

The Santa Barbara-based organization is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults. Over the past two decades, it has fulfilled more than 27,000 final Dreams, providing inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life.

The Oxnard Salsa Festival is an annual event that celebrates the flavors of salsa — the food, music and dance.

"The experience was rewarding and challenging,” says Martinez. “Just days before the competition, I had to get a new partner and learn an entirely new routine. But I stayed focused on who I was dancing for — Dream Foundation’s Dreamers.

“I'm happy that I took part in the event and am happy that we were able to raise money and awareness for this wonderful organization," she said.

Votes/donations can still be made online. Every dollar donated is worth one vote and the voting will continue through Monday, Aug. 7.

With help from Deckers, Linda Blue Photography and Lovie’s Dance Company, Martinez has already raised more than $2,600.

To donate and vote, visit http://oxnardsalsafestival.com/dance/.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.

 

