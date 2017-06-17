Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to Host July 4 Parade

Applications to participate in the 2017 July 4th parade are due by 6 p.m. June 24.
By Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | June 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade is now in the hands of Santa Barbara’s Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF).

PCVF is responsible for many veteran-related events throughout the year, including the Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade, the Military Ball, Memorial Day Ceremony and other events honoring local veterans and active-duty service members.

More than 175 groups will march to a patriotic theme in the 2017 Fourth of July Parade down State Street. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Micheltorena and State streets and travels to Cota Street.

Applications to participate in the parade are due by 6 p.m. June 24 and can be found at www.PCVF.org.

PCVF also hosts the free 5 p.m. Fourth of July Concert at the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Featuring Steve Amerson “America’s Tenor” and the West Coast Symphony under the direction of Michael Shasberger and Christopher Story, the concert includes songs of America with music by John Philip Sousa and Henry Mancini.

Bring your beach chairs and blankets for this Santa Barbara tradition.

For more information on Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 
