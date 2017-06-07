Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego Holding Memorial Service for Coach Norris Fletcher

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 7, 2017 | 2:35 p.m.

The impact Norris Fletcher made on the Bishop Diego football program is still felt today.

Fletcher turned a struggling program into a winner in the 1990s. He guided the Cardinals to two Tri-Valley League titles, five straight CIF playoff appearances and led them to their first championship game in 1992.

Fletcher passed away in his hometown of Alba, Texas two weeks ago after a long illness. He was 84.

Bishop Diego will pay tribute to its Hall of Fame coach by holding a memorial service on Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Brick House gym.

When Fletcher arrived at Bishop Diego in 1989, the football team hadn’t had a winning season in 10 years and the school enrollment was under 200.

Fletcher’s energy and tenacity lit a fire on the football team and at the school. Three years after going 3-7, he led the team to the CIF Division IX Final. The Cardinals lost to a powerful Montclair Prep team, 35-7.

In his nine years at the helm, the program had three nine-win seasons and went 51-37-2. Against rival Carpinteria, Fletcher’s teams went 2-2-1.

He was named Tri-Valley League football coach of the year three times and was honored as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s High School Coach of the Year in 1993.

He was inducted into the SBART Hall of Fame in 2000.

The write-up on Fletcher in the Hall of Fame program said: …more important were the contributions he made to the youngsters fortunate enough to have experienced his counsel. He became a father-figure for numerous at-risk kids and helped them achieve at their maximum level.”

A colleague said: "Bishop Diego High School and Santa Barbara are much better places for having the benefits of the heart and soul of Norris Fletcher and his wife, Barbara.”

Said Bishop Diego alum and supporter Tim Tremblay:  “He changed the lives of many students for the better during his nine years as athletic director and coach at Bishop Diego. His family, along with many, many Santa Barbara and Ventura County residents, will miss coach Fletcher dearly.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

