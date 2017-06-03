Festival Celebrates Inclusion of Those With Special Needs

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County's 8th Annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

Hosted by Lin Aubuchon of KTYD’s Morning Show, the fundraising event will feature award-winning magician Bob Fitch whose grandson Ryan has Down syndrome and is the reason for his involvement in the festival.

Fitch received the 2009 Magic Castle Life Time Tribute Award, and has performed there often. Among his other accolades are Magician Of the Year Award recipient from Society of American Magicians, and Gold Star from London Magic Circle.

Focusing on fostering inclusion and raising awareness for all those with special needs and their families in our community, this year the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County (DSASBC) will be recognizing the San Marcos Royal Gems.

The Royal Gems, started by Layla Landeros, San Marcos High School varsity cheerleader, is a cheer team consisting of students with and without special needs.

At the Buddy Walk & Festival, the DSASBC will present a $2,500 donation to the Royal Gems so the team can buy new uniforms. Members of the Royal Gems will be on hand to lead the day's ceremonial walk to the carrousel and back.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Superstoked, One 2 One, Sofia Guerro and Teen Star Santa Barbara singers Nolan Montgomery, Mary-Grace Langhorne and Nicole Trujillo.

Montgomery, the 2017 Teen Star winner, is a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School. He has been singing and performing since he was 3 years old. Montgomery has been seen in numerous musical productions in the Santa Barbara area.

Some of his favorite roles are Harold Hill in The Music Man, The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, and his most recent role as Mitch Mahoney in Spelling Bee. He was Lucas in Dos Pueblos High’s spring musical The Addams Family.

Outside of performing, Montgomery said he enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing the ukulele, and learning as much as he can about music.

He said he can't wait to see where life will take him, and is willing to work as hard as he can to make his dreams of becoming a performer come true.

Montgomery said he thanks Teen Star for the experience of being part of the program; his vocal coach, Sharlae Jenkins, for being such an amazing teacher the past two years, his friends for being there for him, and his family for supporting his endeavors.

Langhorne was the youngest contestant to win the Teen Star title in 2014. Now 15 years old, she is the youngest of three girls in her family. She has a passion for music and said she hopes that in 10 years she'll be on her way to singing professionally.

In addition to singing, Langhorne loves to dance, make friends, scuba dive, and read books.

Four years ago, Langhorne had an adverse reaction to some medication she had been given and almost died. She developed neuroleptic malignant syndrome that left her paralyzed and bedridden for six months.

However, with the love of her family, the care of a few heroic doctors, and her singing, she said her spirit has been revived. She said she is proud to be doing what she loves — performing.

Trujillo is a 17 year-old Dos Pueblos High student, who, despite being raised by a pair of French horn players, loves singing.

She has an extensive theater and choir background and has played the lead in numerous musicals including the Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Trujillo has a sarcastic sense of humor and said she loves when people are truly genuine.

She enjoys reading, and said she thinks that, as Helen Keller once wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.”

The Buddy Walk and Festival offers a number of activities including carnival-style games, crafts, silent auction, raffle, face-painting, vendor fair and informational booths.

There also will be a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome.

Representatives from Home Depot, Devereux, Zodo’s, Mad Fitness Santa Barbara, Macaroni Kid will be onsite with information and activities.

Registration fees are $25 adults, $15 adults with Down syndrome, and $10 children ages 3-17. The fee, which is required for admission to the Buddy Walk and Festival, includes the event t-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities.

Register in person the day of the event or online at www.dsasbc.org.

Net proceeds from this event stay in Santa Barbara County allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, enrichment programs, activities and parent support to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

— Melissa Fitch for Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.