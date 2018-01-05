Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:37 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Little Girl With Big Heart Cooks Up Benefit for Fire Victims

7-year-old raises $350 from cocoa stand for Thomas Fire Victims

Grayson Knowles and brother Rex sell cocoa to raise money for those impacted by Thomas Fire.
Grayson Knowles and brother Rex sell cocoa to raise money for those impacted by Thomas Fire. (Courtesy photo)
By Chris Davis for United Way | January 5, 2018 | 2:43 p.m.

Wanting to help those impacted by what is now the largest wildfire in California history, a 7-year-old Lompoc girl donated $350 she raised from a cocoa stand to the United Way Thomas Fire Fund.

Grayson Knowles, along with her family, presented the check at the offices of the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which has partnered with the United Way of Ventura County to establish the fund for all of those impacted by the fire.

Although Grayson lives dozens of miles from the blaze, she could see the toll the fire was taking through the ash and smoke that was filling her own town, and wanted to help.

“We were driving and out of the blue, she told her grandma and I that she wanted to do a hot cocoa stand for the Thomas Fire,” said Grayson’s mother Meredith Knowles.

The poor air quality from the fire shut down Grayson’s school for winter break early, so she set up her stand with the help of her little brother Rex.

“We're super proud of her for thinking of others and being so eager to help,” Meredith Knowles said.

All donations to the United Way Thomas Fire fund will support those in communities affected by the wildfires. To date, more than $2.25 million have been collected, United Wa reports.

To make a donation, visit www.unitedwaythomasfirefund.org; text UWVC to 41444; call 485-6288; or send checks to the United Way office, 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003. Write Thomas Fire Fund in check memo.

— Chris Davis for United Way.

 

