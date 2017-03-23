DP’s Josie Morales, Lam Nyugen, Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti Set PRs in Dual Meet

Track & Field

The Dos Pueblos boys went 1-2-3 in four events and the girls team swept three events in a Channel League dual meet win over Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Distance runners Hunter Clark and Joseph Pearlman led the way for the Chargers. Clark won the 1600 in 4:29.75 and Pearlman went 11:04.37 in the 3200 to lead sweeps in those events.

Spencer Kemmerer and Miles Snow led sweeps in the high jump and pole vault, respectively. Double winners for the Chargers included Nicolas Vasquez in the 100 and 200 and Lam Nguyen in the long jump and triple jump. He set a PR i the triple jump with a mark of 41-6.

The DP boys won 90-46. The Charger girls took a 75-47 decision.

Highlights for the DP girls included Josie Morales tying a PR in the high jump with a height of 5-4 and Christina Rice winning the 1600 in 5:27.12 to lead a sweep of the race. Morales led a sweep in the 800 and Emmi Wyttenback in the 3200.

Sophie Fenn won the 100 and 300 hurdle races, Minna Wyttenbach took the triple jump (33-6) and Katelyn Tymon was victorious in the 400 (1:05.23)

For Santa Barbara, Janelle Knight and Kiasa Salgado each had three wins. Knight won the 100 and 200 (12.94, 27.50) and was the lead runner on the winning 4x100 relay. Cassandra Gordon, Andrea Gonzalez and Alice Gipe followed. Knight also took second in the long jump (15-6) behind teammate Brenna Carney (16-0). Stefano Valdez doubled in the shot put and discus.

Salgado took the boys 110 and 300 hurdles (16.4 and 40.12) and anchored the 4x400 relay with Anthony Flores, Thomas Everest and Jackson Wright. Flores added a win in the 800 (2:06.53) and Wright took the 400 (52.93).

Thrower Devon Cetti set career bests in capturing the shot put (50-02) and discus (150-1).

"We had some nice performances from our go-to kids," said Dons coach Olivia Perdices. "We just don't have much depth or any margin for error. Dos Pueblos did a good job and their kids competed well."

Santa Barbara co-hosts the Easter Relays with San Marcos, Carpinteria, and Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium on Saturday.

