Dos Pueblos Handles Venue Change, Wins at San Luis Obispo

Boys Basketball

Christian Hodosy scored 23 points and Cyrus Wallace tossed in 19 to lead Dos Pueblos to a 79-62 boys basketball win at San Luis Obipso on Saturday.

The game was switched from DP on Friday because of the smoky air from the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Hodosy knocked down four three-pointers for the Chargers (3-0).

"Our team was able to find Christian off penetration," said coach Joe Zamora. "Cyrus was able to use his size and athleticism to get to the basket."

The Chargers led 22-18 after the firsr quarter and expanded their lead to 37-27 by halftime. They led by 10 going into the fourth quarter.

"I was very proud of our team's unselfishness and the way they stuck to our game plan," Zamora said. "Having to change our venue and travel to SLO was a good challenge for us."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.