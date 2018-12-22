Pixel Tracker

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Win 3 Titles at Ed Spring Holiday Classic

DP wrestlers Click to view larger
Sean Yamasaki, Jackson Stetler and Kade Uyesaka won titles at the Ed Spring Tournament at Brea Olinda High. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 22, 2018 | 9:32 p.m.

Three Dos Pueblos wrestlers won titles and the team finished third out of 50 at the Ed Spring Holiday Classic at Brea Olinda High on Saturday.

Six wrestlers earned podium finishes in the championship division. The champions were Sean Yamasaki at 120 pounds, Kade Uyesaka (126) and Jackson Stetler (220). Diego Cruz was third at 152 pounds, Abraham Perdomo placed sixth at 138 and Anthony Martinez was eighth at 132. Robert Ulmer finished sixth in the 220-B class.

"This was a great effort with less than half of our full lineup," coach Anthony Califano said. 

Uyesaka earned extra team points by recording three pins and and a technical fall (15-0 point spread). 

Stetler pinned three opponents en route to his first tournament title.

