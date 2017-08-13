Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Job and Resource Fairs Get Down to Business

Work-seekers and exhibitors network at Santa job fair.
By Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board | August 13, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Job Fair Planning Committees will hold their two annual Job and Resource Fairs for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in September and October.

The Santa Barbara event will take place in conjunction with the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region’s Business Expo 3-6 p.m. Sept. 21, at Paseo Nuevo.

Prior to the fair, resume and interview workshops will be available for job-seekers from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 19-20 at the Workforce Resource Center, 130 E. Ortega, St.

Job-seekers may register at https://2017sbjobfair.eventbrite.com. Exhibitors may resister at http://business.sbchamber.org/events/details/2017-mysantabarbara-job-resource-fair-1930.

The Santa Maria Job Fair will be 2-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Santa Maria Fair Park. Free workshops are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Santa Maria Workforce Center, 1410 S. Broadway.
 
Job-seekers and exhibitors can register at the Eventbrite’s page https://2017smjobfair.eventbrite.com.
 
“These events are open to all job seekers,” said Luis Servin, project manager with the Workforce Development Board and planning committee co-chair.

“The events provide an opportunity for employers to meet qualified candidates, and for job-seekers to meet recruiters face-to-face and or to explore local resources and opportunities to further their education,” Servin said.

“We are asking employers, resource agencies, education providers, and job-seekers alike to support these events,” he said.

