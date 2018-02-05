Faith Tedesco Leads SBHS Water Polo; Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Falls; Carpinteria Ties

Prep Roundup

Faith Tedesco turned in a dominating performance in goal, making 15 saves to lead the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 9-3 win over Ventura in a Channel League game on Monday.

Lili Castillo led the offense with three goals and Tedesco had two saves.

The Dons (2-4 in league) play host to Agoura in a non-league game on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.



GIRLS SOCCER

Ventura 4, Dos Pueblos 2

Hallie Silva and Precious Nwosu scored for the Chargers in the Channel League loss to Ventura.

Coach Seth Asuncion praised the play of Carly Marmo, Elena Ibbetson, Josie Morales and Amy Lefley

The Chargers (1-5-1) close the season against Santa Barbara on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at San Marcos.

Carpinteria 0, Santa Clara 0

The Warriors controlled the game but couldn't put one away in the scoreless Frontier League draw.

"We had about 30 shots or so, some great chances, some half chances and some we should not have been taken but were more out of desperation," said coach Charles Bryant.

He noted that the result "puts a crimp in our playoff hopes.

"I guess the bottom line now is we need to beat a very good second-place Thacher team on Wednesday to stand any chance of qualifying for CIF. We can do it, we have been playing well enough."

Carpinteria is 5-7-4 and 4-3-4 in league play.