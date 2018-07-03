Hot Weather, Fire Risk and Dangerous Beach Conditions on Tap for Santa Barbara County

Friday and Saturday could see highs in the 90s along the coast, and triple digits inland and in the mountains

The National Weather Service is warning that Santa Barbara County this week could see extreme heat and gusty winds, bringing elevated fire danger.

There is also the potential for high surf conditions and dangerous rip currents.

But that won't happen until after the Fourth of July.

After some early morning cloudiness and fog, the South Coast on Wednesday will see sunny skies with expected daytime highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, forecasters said.

In Santa Maria on Wednesday, expect patchy fog before 11 a.m., with cloudy skies through mid-morning and then gradual clearing. The daytime high temperature is forecast near 73 degrees. West northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph are forecast during the day.

Beach-goers with plans to spend the holiday in the waters are urged to take precautions because a large south swell is predicted to bring intensified surf as a result of Hurricane Fabio, which is swirling off the coast of Mexico.

The weather agency issued a beach hazard statement that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Friday.

Surf heights between 8 to 11 feet will be likely at south-facing beaches along the coasts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The biggest surf is expected to peak Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, then slowly subsiding through Friday night.

Strong rip currents are likely, and large sneaker waves and minor coastal flooding may also be possible, said Keily Delerme, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“If you don’t know how to swim, you shouldn’t be at the beach,” Delerme said. “Be cautious, because the rip currents can pull both swimmers and surfers out to sea. It can be pretty dangerous.”

Large breaking waves can also capsize small boats and move people off rocks, she said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat advisory for the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as much of the rest of Southern California, from Friday morning into Saturday evening.

The hottest weather is expected to peak Friday into Saturday, Delerme said, when triple-digit heat is expected in some areas.

Daytime highs for coastal areas are expected to reach from the upper 80s to the mid-90s, while interior coastal areas could reach the mid-90s to 105 degrees.

Triple-digit temperatures are on the forecast for the valleys, with the heat climbing anywhere between 105 to 112 degrees, forecasters said.

Mountain areas also will have extreme temperatures that could creep between 95 to 107 degrees.

The NWS warned of the potential for critical fire weather and gusty north winds.

A fire weather watch has been issued by the NWS for the county’s South Coast and across the mountain areas on Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

“The windy conditions, high temperatures, low humidity and low fuel moisture means there’s potentially elevated critical fire weather conditions,” Delerme said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said it’s possible his department will add an extra hand crew, bulldozer and water tender due to the heat wave coming to the region by the end of the week.

“That decision won’t be made until Thursday night or Friday,” Zaniboni said.

Forecasters also warned of heat-related illnesses, and said people are recommended to limit strenuous outdoor activity, not leave children or pets unattended in cars, and spend time in air-conditioned places.

“It’s important to stay hydrated and try to stay in the shade,” Delerme said. “Don’t leave pets or kids in the car because the heat inside the vehicle is potentially life-threatening.”

Along the South Coast, Friday calls for sunny skies and daytime temperatures highs climbing between 94 to 104 degrees. Cooler temperatures in the lower to mid-80s are forecast along the beaches.

Nighttime temperatures are predicted in the mid-50s to mid-60s, and 70s to low 80s in the hills.

Saturday should be partly cloudy, with an anticipated daytime high near 92 degrees, and lower to mid-80 degrees along the beaches.

Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s, and upper 60s to mid-70 degrees at the beaches. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night, with temperature lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

According to the Western Regional Climate Center, the average high in July in Santa Barbara is between 75 and 76 degrees.

Santa Maria will be cooler this week, with daytime highs forecast near 90 degrees Friday. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night, with lows around 60 degrees.

It will be sunny and hotter Saturday, with daytime highs near 95 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to drop on Sunday and Monday, Delerme said.

