Laguna Blanca, Carpinteria Win in Tennis; Laguna VB Sweep; Bishop Baseball Falls

Prep Roundup

In a match-up of CIF playoff-bound teams, Laguna Blanca got strong play from its seniors in beating Lompoc 13-5 in a non-league tennis match on Friday at Laguna.

The Condor League-champion Owls took command early against the Los Padres League runners-up, winning all six sets in the first round.

Seniors Phillip Hicks and Kylan Tyng cruised in singles and the team of Atty Roddick/Wakelin McNeel picked up a big win at No. 1 doubles.

"Things are coming together nicely for us to peak in the next few weeks, so we're feeling good about what lies ahead," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe.

The Owls improve to 11-4.

Carpinteria 15, Santa Clara 3

The Warriors ended their season on a good note.

"It was fun to see them go out with a win after facing the tough TVL teams," said coach Charles Bryant.

In singles, No. 2 Jacob Ascencio swept his three sets and only dropped three games while Jeremy Saito did only dropped one game in going 3-0.

The teams of Sam Truax/Bryan Taira, Luke Nahooikaika/Myles Morgan and Kirby Zapata/Franky Hall all swept their sets.

Carpinteria finishes the year 5-14 overall and 2-6 in the Tri Valley League (fourth place).

The Warriors will host the league tournament on Tuesday and Thursday, and the CIF Sectionals (with Cate) on Thursday, May 26.

BASEBALL

Grace Brethren 9, Bishop Diego 1

Bishop was unable to capitalize on two bases-loaded situations and suffered a 9-1 loss to CIF eighth-ranked Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.

The Cardinals had the bases full in the second and third innings, but only managed one run when Izzy Reyes singled in Michael Soracco.

Bishop (4-13, 1-7) plays at Malibu on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Blanca 3, Providence 0

The Owls celebrated their Senior Day with a 25-18, 25-7, 25-17 sweep.

"We played our seniors tonight and they all played well. It won't be the same without them, especially Pierce O'Donnell," said coach Jon Roberts.

