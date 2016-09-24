Learn About Specialized Education Resources at Back-to-School Meet-up

Is your child off to a great start to the new school year? Or maybe struggling a bit in reading, writing, or math? Are you looking for someone to help?

Dubin Learning Center will hold a community open house to bring together parents and education professionals from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 1, at the Dubin Learning Center, 112 West Cota St.

This event is intended to connect the community's professional resources with parents seeking education-related services for their children.

Education professionals and organizations — i.e., reading and language specialists, educational therapists, tutors, psychologists, speech therapists and advocates — will talk about their expertise and services to help parents learn about specialized educational resources available in our community.

Event hosts are Deidre Dubin of the Dubin Learning Center and the Association of Educational Therapists; and Cheri Rae of the Dyslexia Community Foundation (formerly The Dyslexia Project). Refreshments will be served.

For more information, 403-0375.

Cheri Rae.