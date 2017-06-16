Celebrate Unity with World Dance at Solstice Parade

For anyone who's ever wanted to dance in the Summer Solstice Parade, World Dance for Humanity is offering a chance to dance.

With this year's parade theme, Celebrating Unity, World Dance will be performing “Break the Chain,” a powerful, easy-to-learn dance that celebrates women around the world.

The World Dance for Humanity performance will be dedicated to the late Nancy Koppelman of Santa Barbara, who was a champion of human rights and women's empowerment.

Everyone in in the community is welcome to participate in the dance. There will be free practices and rehearsals at the following times and locations.

However, as World Dance points out, it's not about the steps or how you look, it's about the spirit participants can bring to the celebration.



Practices: Saturday, June 17, 10-10:30 a.m. and Tuesday, June 20, 8-8:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 W. Canon Perdido St.



Final rehearsals: Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School baseball field on Canon Perdido Street.



Performances are:

Solstice Festival at Alameda Park, Friday, June 23, 5:30 p.m.

Solstice Parade, Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. call time, parade starts at noon. Meet near corner of State and Cota streets.



For costumes, dancers can wear bright, festive outfits of their own invention, representing cultures from around the world or here at home — something that brings out one's “inner Solstice.”

Participants also will be wearing an orange ribbon in honor of Nancy Koppelman.



Those who are not into dancing but want to be part of the celebration are invited to join the World Dance makeup team, help give water to the dancers, or capture the moment in photos or video.

While there is no cost to learn the dance, every parade participant must pay $15 to Summer Solstice ($21 after June 18) and fill out a waiver at one of the practices.

Information and practice videos: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/solstice-2017/.



— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.