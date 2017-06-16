Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:44 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Celebrate Unity with World Dance at Solstice Parade

World Dance for Humanity dancers practice “Break the Chain” routine.
World Dance for Humanity dancers practice “Break the Chain” routine. (World Dance for Humanity)
By Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity | June 16, 2017 | 10:09 a.m.

For anyone who's ever wanted to dance in the Summer Solstice Parade, World Dance for Humanity is offering a chance to dance.

With this year's parade theme, Celebrating Unity, World Dance will be performing “Break the Chain,” a powerful, easy-to-learn dance that celebrates women around the world.

The World Dance for Humanity performance will be dedicated to the late Nancy Koppelman of Santa Barbara, who was a champion of human rights and women's empowerment.

Everyone in in the community is welcome to participate in the dance. There will be free practices and rehearsals at the following times and locations.

However, as World Dance points out, it's not about the steps or how you look, it's about the spirit participants can bring to the celebration.
 
Practices: Saturday, June 17, 10-10:30 a.m. and Tuesday, June 20, 8-8:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 W. Canon Perdido St.
 
Final rehearsals: Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School baseball field on Canon Perdido Street.
 
Performances are:

Solstice Festival at Alameda Park, Friday, June 23, 5:30 p.m.

Solstice Parade, Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. call time, parade starts at noon. Meet near corner of State and Cota streets.
 
For costumes, dancers can wear bright, festive outfits of their own invention, representing cultures from around the world or here at home — something that brings out one's “inner Solstice.”

Participants also will be wearing an orange ribbon in honor of Nancy Koppelman.
 
Those who are not into dancing but want to be part of the celebration are invited to join the World Dance makeup team, help give water to the dancers, or capture the moment in photos or video.

While there is no cost to learn the dance, every parade participant must pay $15 to Summer Solstice ($21 after June 18) and fill out a waiver at one of the practices.

Information and practice videos: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/solstice-2017/.
 
— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 