Victim Reported Trapped in Injury Accident Near Lompoc

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a vehicle accident with injuries near La Purisima Mission, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.

The accident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Purisima Road, dispatchers said.

At least one person was injured and trapped in a vehicle, requiring extrication, according to emergency radio traffic.

Units from county Fire and the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the scene, and a CALSTAR air-ambulance helicopter was reported en route.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.

