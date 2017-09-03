Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Man Is Santa Maria’s 2nd Homicide of 2017

A 19-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday, becoming Santa Maria’s second homicide of 2017.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Lazo Way in northwest, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers found the victim, identified as Edward Jonathan Ramirez of Santa Maria, who had been shot while near the roadway.

Efforts to resuscitate Ramirez were not successful, police said, adding that they were conducting a homicide investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family to help with burial expenses had raised $10,000 in a day.

Anyone with information related to the crime can contact the Watch Commander’s Office at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.

The city’s first homicide occurred Aug. 21 when a man shot his ex-wife, Natalia Morozova, and fled with their young son, prompting an Amber Alert.

Nearly 24 hours later, the man, Konstantin Morozov, was located and fatally shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers after confronting them. The boy was found safe.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.