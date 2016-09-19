Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mayors’ Ball Aims to Get Word Out About North County United Way Literacy Initiative

By Dorothy Mogavero | September 19, 2016 | 1:11 p.m.

The Mayors’ Ball “United for Literacy” will be presented by the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way from 6 p.m.- midnight Oct. 8 at the Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane.

Marking the 10th anniversary of United Way’s Literacy Initiative, this year's event is a time to reflect on the influence the initiative has had and look to its future accomplishments in promoting education as one of the building blocks for a good quality of life.

Eddie Taylor, chief executive officer of NSBCUW, said: "The initiative is part of our 10-year goal to increase on-time graduation rates by 50 percent, and the percentage of students reading at or above grade level in every grade by 50 percent.

"We are seeing real success with the Imagination Library and Power Reading Programs. These powerful programs benefit students from pre-school through high school, providing teachers and parents with tools to improve student reading and writing skills.

"Strong reading and writing skills mean students are more likely to achieve success throughout their lifetime."

The mayors from NSBCUW's five cities will be attending the ball to show their support for the initiative.  

Ed Carcarry will be master of ceremonies as well as the evening's auctioneer as NSBCUW continues fundraising efforts during the event. Music will be by the Molly Ringwald Project.

A gourmet dinner will be served. Formal attire is preferred.

Ticket costs of $125 per person or $200 per couple include gourmet dinner, dancing, live music and a live auction. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SeatsAtTheBall.com. For more information, visit www.TheMayorsBall.com or [email protected].

Dorothy Mogavero is director of impact initiatives for United Way NSBC.

 
