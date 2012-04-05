Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:41 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Infant Found in Makeshift Shed Taken Into Protective Custody

Boy's mother arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of methamphetamine

Amanda Rose Powers
Santa Barbara police have arrested a woman believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and county Child Welfare Services took custody of her 15-month-old son after the pair were discovered in a makeshift shed, with the infant near two glass meth pipes.

Amanda Rose Powers, 26, was arrested Wednesday after she was found in a rudimentary shed in the backyard of a home at 518 Myrtle Ave., according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said police found Powers high on meth, in poor physical condition and delusional, and detectives concluded she and her child spent a portion of the night in the shed.

Officers were executing a search warrant for the home, trying to locate Jorge Desales, 33, who is wanted in connection with a car burglary and the use of stolen credit cards. Desales turned himself in to police Friday, said Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Detectives located a rudimentary shed made of tarps behind the home and containing a mattress that had been used by two adults.

Powers’ son was sitting in a nearby stroller. Police say the boy was wearing only a very wet diaper and was exposed to the elements because of the nature of the structure.

Jorge Desales
The boy was near two glass meth pipes, and a cup being used as a urinal. Police also said the boy had no other clothing, and the only food present was some unrefrigerated milk.

