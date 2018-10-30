Round Table Luncheon Recap: Dos Pueblos Excited to Take on ‘Goliath’ Early in Playoffs

Dos Pueblos football coach Doug Caines wanted to make things clear to his team before it played Santa Barbara High in the Channel League finale.

“I told the kids before the game that this game would not define them, win or lose – it’s how they would deal with the result,” he said at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. :Sadly, we really had to test that as we had, for me, a pretty devastating loss.”

The Dons beat the Chargers, 24-7, to claim the league’s No. 2 spot in the CIF-SS playoffs. Dos Pueblos got in as the No. 3 representative and drew No. 3-seeded Lawndale in a Division 5 opener on the road Friday night.

“I’m excited for this first-round matchup,” said Caines. “I’d rather have Goliath early, and we’ll see if we can chop him down.”

In Division 7, Santa Barbara plays Friday night at Culver City, a team that lost to Lawndale by a touchdown in the Ocean League.

Caines said coming to the Round Table luncheon after the tough loss to a rival recharged him.

“As a coach now, I absolutely think that coming to this thing … I could be sitting and prepping for a playoff game – not that I’m not going to – but I find it so valuable that this is still around for the kids in our community to have a little bit of a shine and spotlight.

“Even in a loss, I think it’s extremely valuable.”

Two other CIF playoff-bound football teams were represented at the luncheon: Bishop Diego and Cate.

Bishop Diego assistant athletic director Mike Cano said the Cardinals received an at-large berth to the Division 4 playoffs and will travel to play Saugus on Friday at College of the Canyons.

The teams met there last year in the Division 6 semifinals and Bishop escaped with a 45-27 win — its closest game on its run to the division title and CIF State Championship.

Cate is 8-0 and the top-seeded in the CIF Division 1 8-man football playoffs. The Rams host Desert Christian of Lancaster in a first-round game under the lights at Carpinteria High on Friday.

“We’ve been lead by an incredible group of seniors and juniors,” said assistant coach Matt Drew. “Jack Deardorff and Drew Anastasio have been doing anything they can to lead us week after week, and it’s been pretty impressive to watch. And we’ve got a great group of juniors led by Will Anderson. It’s been amazing to see what he’s done in his first year of football ever, to start on a team that goes undefeated, coming in and not knowing anything about the system or what we do, it’s been amazing to watch him over the last two and a half months.”

SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos said his team is experiencing the difficult part of sports: “persevering through down times.”

The Vaqueros are 1-7 going in Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Santa Monica.

“If you watch us, we’re not terrible. We’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of things happen to us that create that adversity. Our guys have dealt with it,” said Moropoulos.

In volleyball, UCSB celebrated a rare sweep at Hawaii.

“We became the first Big West school to ever sweep Hawaii at Hawaii,” said assistant coach Chad Gatzloff, who brought setter Annie Hasselmann and serving and defensive specialist Lexi Rottman (SBHS alum).

The Gauchos host 11th-ranked Cal Poly on Friday night.

Westmont volleyball coach Patti Cook said her team is rolling.

“We’ve won our last 11 matches and the past two weekends we’ve been on the road,” she said.

The Warriors swept the GSAC weekly awards with Cassidy Rea winning offensive player, Amy Buffham, setter, and Brooklyn Cheney, defensive player honors.

The Warriors close out the regular season on Friday and Saturday with conference home matches against Hope International and San Diego Christian before entering the conference tournament next week.

In men’s water polo, UCSB coach Wolf Wigo said Boris Jovanovic has scored a Gold Coast Conference-best 75 goals.

“He’s having a great season. He’s been athlete of the week for the conference three times and scored four goals against Long Beach (an 11-7 win),” said Wigo.

Here’s a recap of what the coaches said about the athletes they brought to the luncheon:

Dos Pueblos Football

DP coach Caines on senior lineman and captain Angel Flores: “Angel has been a linchpin for us offensively. His maturity has completely risen through the year. I think during a year when we’ve had high expectations, and fallen flat at a certain point, we still had a good season as we enter the first round of the playoffs. But Angel has done a really good job about modifying and growing and helping his teammates learn and mature.”

On senior defensive lineman Jackson Stetler. “Jackson is an absolute gladiator. He’s battled some of the gnarliest injuries that I’ve come across as a coach and, weekend in and weekend out, has gotten his body ready to gladiate. It’s been an honor to watch him battle through and not make excuses.”

SBCC Football

SBCC’s Moropoulos on linebacker Andreas Buri: “You want to talk about a gladiator, this guy is a warrior. He comes off the field and his arm is just mangled. And sure enough, the next play, he’s running back out on the field. I admire that so much. He’s a linebacker who had 13 tackles, continuously makes plays against a very tough running team in Hancock.”

On receiver Nick Foster: “He made the finest catch that I’ve seen in 33 years as a coach, college, high school, community college — right over the middle, he reached back up high and caught it with one hand, brought it in, held it. The next play, he caught a touchdown. …He’s such a humble, regular guy, but he’s a stud on the field."

Bishop Diego Girls Golf

Bishop’s Cano on golfer Grace Hay, the champion at the CIF Northern Regional Individual Tournament: “Her work ethic and improvement on the golf course is just so tremendous. She’s only been playing the sport for three years. For her to shoot a 69 last week was just awesome. I wish her good luck on Thursday.”

San Marcos Boys Soccer

San Marcos boys soccer coach Paul McLean on returnees Bryce Tomlinson and Michael Palmer: “Bryce and Michael represent about 50 percent of our returning soccer team because we graduated 18 seniors last year. We have a lot of youth and energy, and Bryce and Michael represent the heartbeat of San Marcos soccer.”

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara girls soccer coach Silas Fallstitch on seniors Talia Zampese and Miranda Fenton: “They’ve been just invaluable resources for our incoming players – our freshmen, especially. We’ve got a big freshman class.”

San Marcos Girls Soccer

San Marcos girls soccer coach Jen Sotelo on seniors Zainah Shaqur and Emily Trujillo: “These two girls are a rock. They get things done. They’re the glue. When I need something done, when I need information, if I need anything, those are my two go-to girls.”

Carpinteria Girls Soccer

Carpinteria girls soccer assistant Lucy Carleton on senior leaders Emmelly Santillan and Yaneli Silva: “They are both outstanding athletes. Four years on varsity. “They’re very determined about what they do. Defensively and in the midfield, they’re the ones making the plays. Last year, in our last game in CIF, they were both crucial to the outcome of the game and voted MVPs by our team and our coaches.”