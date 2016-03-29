San Marcos Basketball Star Scott Everman Picked to All-CIF 3AA Squad

Boys Basketball

Scott Everman expanded his game in his senior season and his San Marcos basketball teammates reaped the benefits.

Often drawing box-and-one coverage or double teams, the 6-6 UC San Diego-bound Everman turned from scorer to distributor in many games. He finished the season averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the defensive end, he averaged 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Everman's all-around play led the Royals to a 21-8 record and a CIF quarterfinal berth and earned him a spot on the Division 3AA All-CIF Team.

He is the first San Marcos player to earn first-team All-CIF honors since Rob Ramaker in 1992.

"Scott is a player who continued to improve, but also was always a player who cared for his teammates." said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Scott proved time and time again that when he was at his best, our team was at our best. We are proud to have such a class act like Scott in our program, such a good player, but a better person."

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM, DIVISION 3AA

(Presented by the LA84 Foundation)

Player of the Year – Riley Battin, Oak Park (10)

Coach of the Year – Aaron Shaw, Oak Park

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Jozelle Carter, Jr. 11 Colony

Scott Everman 12 San Marcos

Jarod Lucas 9 Los Altos

Ryan Murphy 12 Calabasas

Kezie Okpala 11 Esperanza

Tyler Poepping 12 Bonita

Joe Quintana 11 Bonita

Lucas Siewert 12 Cathedral

Wes Slajchert 10 Oak Park

