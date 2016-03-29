Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

San Marcos Basketball Star Scott Everman Picked to All-CIF 3AA Squad

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2016 | 8:40 p.m.

Scott Everman expanded his game in his senior season and his San Marcos basketball teammates reaped the benefits.

Scott Everman is San Marcos’ first All-CIF, First-Team basketball player since 1992. Click to view larger
Scott Everman is San Marcos’ first All-CIF, First-Team basketball player since 1992.

Often drawing box-and-one coverage or double teams, the 6-6 UC San Diego-bound Everman turned from scorer to distributor in many games. He finished the season averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the defensive end, he averaged 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Everman's all-around play led the Royals to a 21-8 record and a CIF quarterfinal berth and earned him a spot on the Division 3AA All-CIF Team.

He is the first San Marcos player to earn first-team All-CIF honors since Rob Ramaker in 1992.

"Scott is a player who continued to improve, but also was always a player who cared for his teammates." said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Scott proved time and time again that when he was at his best, our team was at our best. We are proud to have such a class act like Scott in our program, such a good player, but a better person."

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM,  DIVISION 3AA

(Presented by the LA84 Foundation)

Player of the Year – Riley Battin, Oak Park (10)

Coach of the Year – Aaron Shaw, Oak Park

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Jozelle Carter, Jr. 11 Colony

Scott Everman 12 San Marcos

Jarod Lucas 9 Los Altos

Ryan Murphy 12 Calabasas

Kezie Okpala 11 Esperanza

Tyler Poepping 12 Bonita

Joe Quintana 11 Bonita

Lucas Siewert 12 Cathedral

Wes Slajchert 10 Oak Park

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 