Santa Barbara Breaks Into Win Column at El Camino Real, 5-1

Baseball

Sophomore Jordan Harris threw five solid innings for Santa Barbara High in a 5-1 win at L.A. City Section perennial power El Camino Real in the final game of the Easton Tournament on Thursday.

It was the first win for the Dons and new coach Steve Schuck.

Harris allowed one run on six hits and struck out two. He also made a couple of athletic defensive plays. On one, he cut down a run on a safety squeeze.

Harris contributed at the plate, too, going 2 for 3 with a RBI double.

Erick Elizalde pitched two shutout innings of relief.

Catcher Carlos Garcia drove in two runs and went 2 for 3 with a double. Nick Dallow had a pair of hits and Derek True added a double and a single.

Kai Uchio's two-run double in the sixth inning broke the game open for the Dons.

"I am really proud of how the whole team stayed locked in from the first pitch to the last," said Schuck. "We are getting better every day and the players are starting to see this. I am starting to see a real family being built here and it is because the players are buying in.

"A lot of this can be attributed to all the coaches, at all the levels. They are extremely dedicated to developing these young men and I am grateful for them. All I ever ask of the players every day is to just compete. We did that really well today I hope it carries over to Friday."

The Dons open Channel League against Dos Pueblos.