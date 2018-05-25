UCSB’s Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Takes NCAA’s No. 1 Seed to Limit

Tennis

UCSB's Nicolas Moreno de Alboran battled top seed Martin Redlicki of UCLA as tough as he could before falling 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the NCAA Singles Tournament at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Thursday.

"Nic played a great match, just unfortunate he could not pull off the win," UCSB coach Marty Davis said. "Nic had some great opportunities and let some slip and Redlicki took advantage. He showed why he's the No. 1 player in the country."

Early in the match, Moreno de Alboran was able to move Redlicki, control play and take advantage of the Bruin's low first serve percentage to score a quick first-set win. In the second set, the nation's No. 1 ranked player gained rhythm on his serve and used a single break of serve to level the match.

Up 1-0 in the third set, Moreno de Alboran found himself up 40-love. Moreno de Alboran was unable to break Redlicki, and the Bruin bounced back and tied the set at 1-1.

Throughout the third, Moreno de Alboran kept holding serve but never quite had the same opportunity to break Redlicki. Up 5-4, Moreno de Alboran had a chance to win the match but Redlicki held, then finally broke the UCSB junior at 5-5 and would go on to pounce on him in the next point to take the set and the win, 7-5.

"It's frustrating for Nic to be in so close in these matches. He is right there against Redlicki and Brandon Holt and Alfredo Perez and yet he can't quite put them away, but he has great plans for the summer and this is just fuel for him come next season," Davis said.

Moreno de Alboran finishes this season with plenty to be proud of and ample motivation to continue training for his senior year. He became the first Gaucho to reach the ITA Regional Singles Final, first o represent UCSB at the ITA National Fall Championships in singles, was named Big West Player of the Year, Southwest Region ITA Player to Watch, first Gaucho since Alex Decret in 1995 to win a singles match at the NCAA Championships, and led the UCSB men to their fourth straight Big West Championship.