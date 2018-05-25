Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:12 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB’s Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Takes NCAA’s No. 1 Seed to Limit

By UCSB Media Relations | May 25, 2018 | 7:31 a.m.

UCSB's Nicolas Moreno de Alboran battled top seed Martin Redlicki of UCLA as tough as he could before falling 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the NCAA Singles Tournament at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Thursday.

"Nic played a great match, just unfortunate he could not pull off the win," UCSB coach Marty Davis said. "Nic had some great opportunities and let some slip and Redlicki took advantage. He showed why he's the No. 1 player in the country."

Early in the match, Moreno de Alboran was able to move Redlicki, control play and take advantage of the Bruin's low first serve percentage to score a quick first-set win.  In the second set, the nation's No. 1 ranked player gained rhythm on his serve and used a single break of serve to level the match.

Up 1-0 in the third set, Moreno de Alboran found himself up 40-love. Moreno de Alboran was unable to break Redlicki, and the Bruin bounced back and tied the set at 1-1.

Throughout the third, Moreno de Alboran kept holding serve but never quite had the same opportunity to break Redlicki. Up 5-4, Moreno de Alboran had a chance to win the match but Redlicki held, then finally broke the UCSB junior at 5-5 and would go on to pounce on him in the next point to take the set and the win, 7-5.

"It's frustrating for Nic to be in so close in these matches. He is right there against Redlicki and Brandon Holt and Alfredo Perez and yet he can't quite put them away, but he has great plans for the summer and this is just fuel for him come next season," Davis said.

Moreno de Alboran finishes this season with plenty to be proud of and ample motivation to continue training for his senior year.  He became the first Gaucho to reach the ITA Regional Singles Final, first o represent UCSB at the ITA National Fall Championships in singles, was named Big West Player of the Year, Southwest Region ITA Player to Watch, first Gaucho since Alex Decret in 1995 to win a singles match at the NCAA Championships, and led the UCSB men to their fourth straight Big West Championship.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 