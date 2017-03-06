Wildling Introduces 2017 Board of Directors

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced its 2017 Board of Directors and extends its gratitude to Suzi Schomer, who served three years as president of the board.

Schomer's dedication, vision and enthusiasm have guided the Wildling and fortunately, she will continue to serve as a board member in 2017.

Stepping into the role of president is Kristine Power, who said: “With a background in education focusing on art and the environment, I feel a special dedication to the museum and look forward to working with the board, staff, volunteers, museum members and the community.”

The Wildling looks forward to a new year with an enthusiastic board led by a passionate president.

Three new members join the board of directors: Kevin Patterson, Gene Sinser and June Sochel. Each brings his/her unique talents and insights from their diverse backgrounds.

A graduate of the Colorado School of Mines in Chemical Engineering, Patterson had a 38-year career with a major international oil and gas company. His assignments included many in North America and two international assignments in Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

Since retiring back to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2015, Patterson has become active with NatureTrack Foundation and attends lectures and hikes at the Sedgwick Reserve.

Sinser, who was born and educated in Europe with post-graduate studies at UCLA and USC, ran a division at S.E. Rykoff and Company for 12 years, then opened and managed his own art gallery from 1984-2000.

He has been involved in many organizations and nonprofits since and met the Wildling in 2011 as a representative from SCORE who helped them in our planning efforts.

He served three terms on the Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury, is past board member of the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara, a business coach for Maui Mastermind and SCORE, and board member for Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra and Montecito Fire and Protection District.

Sochel spent several years teaching government and history in Santa Barbara schools.

While working on a graduate degree in public administration she accepted a position with Citizens Planning Association, a nonprofit environmental agency dedicated to land use planning and resource management.

The 1969 oil spill provided the trigger to propel Sochel fully into the environmental movement and politics where she managed a number of political campaigns for local candidates.

As executive director of the Gildea Foundation, she continues to work with several nonprofit groups providing environmental programs throughout the county.

Sochel has served on numerous boards and committees including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Women’s Board, Mental Health Association, American Association of University Women, Work Inc., Phoenix House, Planned Parenthood, and Ensemble Theater Company.

In the public sector, she spent three years as special assistant to the county administrator.

For more about the Wildling Museum, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.