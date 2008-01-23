Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:26 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

EPA Slams Greka Again

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the oil company to clean up its most recent spill or face charges of $32,500 per day.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 23, 2008 | 6:36 a.m.

San Francisco – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Greka Oil and Gas, Inc., to comply with the Federal Water Pollution Control Act at their Bell Tank Facility, or face fines of up to $32,500 per day.

This action is the second in three days against the oil company, which was ordered Tuesday to remove all oil and hazardous substances released from a retention basin at their Bell Lease at 6800 Palmer Road. The order issued Thursday deals with the spill on Tuesday, Jan. 29, where oil and water escaped from a corroded pipe and drained into Sisquoc Creek, which runs to the ocean.

"Greka is one of the most egregious environmental violators I’ve seen in a long time,” said Rob Wise, Federal On-scene Coordinator for the Superfund Division in the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region.

Greka has been ordered to clean up and contain all the petroleum and petroleum-contaminated material, and prevent further spills into the environment.

 


Santa Barbara CHP Awarded $658,000 grant

Santa Barbara - The California Office of Traffic Safety recently awarded the Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol $658,000 for its participation in “Stop DUI II,” an education and enforcement program aimed at reducing alcohol-related accidents.

The grant, according to the CHP press release, has an element specific to the Santa Barbara County wineries. Part of the money will go toward funding two sobriety/driver’s license checkpoints and roving enforcement patrols in Santa Barbara County. Funds will also go toward an education and enforcement campaign targeting people visiting wineries or attending wine-related events.

There are currently over 90 wineries with tasting rooms in Santa Barbara County. A recent investigation has shown that a significant number of DUI arrests and accidents involve people who had been at wine tasting rooms.

The program involves CHP offices in Santa Barbara, Buellton and Santa Maria in partnership with the County Vintner’s Association. It will run to the end of 2008.

 

Caltrans Announces 101 Lane Closure

Santa Maria - The fast lane of Hwy 101 will be closed from Stowell Road to Main Street (Hwy. 166) next Wednesday for paving. The closure will take place Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Caltrans, motorists should expect a 15-20 minute delay.

The project is part of the $30 million Santa Maria 6-lane widening project, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For updates, call 805.549.3318 or 888. SB ROADS, or visit the Caltrans website


Local Business Owner Re-Elected to ISA Board

Santa Barbara - Local business owner Fred Barbaria, president of Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, was re-elected to the board of directors of the International Sign Association for the 2008 – 2009 term. Barbaria will serve as the Digital Division Chairman for the association, which consists of over 2,300 member companies.

{mosimage}

Barbaria, who co-founded Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics in 1997, was also appointed to ISA’s Education, Marketing, Trade Show and Technical committees. He will chair the Digital Division membership meeting and moderate digital printing seminars for the Sign Biz Network at the ISA Expo in Orlando, FL this March.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 