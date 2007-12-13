"TubaChristmas" Concert To Give Season High Note

{mosimage}Saturday at noon, State Street will be filled with holiday music as "TubaChristmas" is presented in Storke Placita.

{mosimage}

Celebrating its 16th anniversary in Santa Barbara and its 34th nationwide, the “Merry TubaChristmas” concert is one of 190 being presented in cities throughout the United States, Canada and Switzerland. Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, Santa Barbara’s TubaChristmas is scheduled for noon Saturday at Storke Placita, in the 700 block of State Street.

TubaChristmas was conceived as a tribute to the late artist and tuba player William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902. TubaChristmas is in honor of all great artists/teachers whose legacies have set many high performance standards, professional integrity, personal values and camaraderie respected by all other instrumentalists.

The first TubaChristmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza ice rink in December 1972.



This special Santa Barbara performance willl feature more than 40 brass players of all ages playing traditional Christmas carols especially arranged from the first TubaChristmas by American composer Alec Wilder.

Invite friends and family and allow TubaChristmas to win their ears and hearts. TubaChristmas is being conducted by Eric Heidner, the band dirrector at Santa Barbara City College, and is sponsored by the Downtown Organization.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization at 805-962-2098, ext. 22.