Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:33 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

"TubaChristmas" Concert To Give Season High Note

{mosimage}Saturday at noon, State Street will be filled with holiday music as "TubaChristmas" is presented in Storke Placita.

By | December 13, 2007 | 8:37 a.m.

{mosimage}

Celebrating its 16th anniversary in Santa Barbara and its 34th nationwide, the “Merry TubaChristmas” concert is one of 190 being presented in cities throughout the United States, Canada and Switzerland.  Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, Santa Barbara’s TubaChristmas is scheduled for noon Saturday at Storke Placita, in the 700 block of State Street.

TubaChristmas was conceived as a tribute to the late artist and tuba player William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902.  TubaChristmas is in honor of all great artists/teachers whose legacies have set many high performance standards, professional integrity, personal values and camaraderie respected by all other instrumentalists.

The first TubaChristmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza ice rink in December 1972.

This special Santa Barbara performance willl feature more than 40 brass players of all ages playing traditional Christmas carols especially arranged from the first TubaChristmas by American composer Alec Wilder.

Invite friends and family and allow TubaChristmas to win their ears and hearts. TubaChristmas is being conducted by Eric Heidner, the band dirrector at Santa Barbara City College, and is sponsored by the Downtown Organization.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization at 805-962-2098, ext. 22.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 