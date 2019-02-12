A. Barry Cappello, Leila Noël on 2019 Southern California Super Lawyers List

A. Barry Cappello and Leila Noël, partners in the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP, have been selected to the 2019 Southern California Super Lawyers list. No more than 5 percent of lawyers receive this honor.

Cappello has been named a super lawyer every year since 2007. Cappello represents plaintiffs in lender liability matters, complex business litigation, class actions, and catastrophic personal injury cases.

He has obtained jury verdicts and negotiated settlements in excess of $1 billion on behalf of his clients.

This is the fourth year Noël has been named a super lawyer. She has tried or co-tried most of the firm’s largest cases, and has obtained jury verdicts in excess of $125 million and negotiated more than $130 million in settlements and workouts.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, rates lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a process that includes a survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.



For more information on Cappello & Noël, visit www.cappellonoel.com or call 805-564-2444.

— Diane Rumbaugh for Cappello & Noël LLP.