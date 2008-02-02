A Beautiful Day for Beach Volleyball

The weather may have been brisk but the action was red-hot at the 2008 Polar Bear volleyball tournament at East Beach.

The Polar Bear beach volleyball tournament, with sunshine, burritos and cerveza, attracted 98 men and women of the South Coast’s thriving volleyball subculture to revel in the sport that unites them.

They were there to compete, of course, but more important to share the occasion and the beauty of a midwinter day, catching up with friends, old and new.

Steve Lough started it all 30-some years ago with a casual affair at Goleta Beach, and he’s kept it that way, despite the growth in popularity.

By 9:30 a.m., pools had been drawn up and action commenced on 10 courts, each featuring round-robin competition for five men and five women.

“At about noon the temperature dropped 15 degrees,” Lough said, “and the wind started ripping. But no one left. They just bundled up and enjoyed it.

"When the wind died two hours later it glassed off and the final was sunset perfection.”

That was the victory shared by them all.