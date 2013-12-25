Recipients of refurbished bicycles and new helmets take their gifts for a spin during the “A Bike 4 Christmas” event on Dec. 21 sponsored by Bici Centro, a project of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, in collaboration with the Franklin Neighborhood Center. Before welcoming 27 families from the Franklin Neighborhood Center, bicycles were lined up by size in the back parking lot, and to make it more festive, a bow was placed on the handlebar of each one. New and colorful helmets were set up on two tables so children could pick one that they would like to wear. Inside the bike shop, snacks and drinks were prepared while the cycling instructor in charge of the bilingual safety presentation was hanging a bike map on the wall to show parents the best place to take their children for a ride. Ricardo Venegas, coordinator at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, said, “Many of those kids will remember this day for the rest of their life.”

