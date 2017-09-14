A Celebration of Chris Casebeer’s Life Set for Oct. 8 at Elings Park

A Celebration of the Life of Chris Casebeer has been set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at Godric Grove in Elings Park.

Casebeer passed away on Sept. 2 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 70.

He is a former president of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and a recipient of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department-sponsored R.F. MacFarlane Award for community leadership in the areas of youth sports.

Casebeer was a standout volleyball player for UCSB in the late 1960s and was a member of the Gaucho team that won a national championship in 1969.

After graduating from UCSB, he got into real estate and opened his own firm, Casebeer & Company, on State Street.

Casebeer was involved in several community organizations, including Special Olympics of Santa Barbara and Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers people donate to one of those organizations.

“Chris believed in these organizations with all of his heart, and he worked to support them for many years,” said the family in a statement.

The family also encourages those attending the Celebration of Life to wear a Hawaiian shirt and flip flops.

