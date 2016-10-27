Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Celebration of Joni Mitchell Features Central Valley’s Kimberly Ford

Repertoire spans 30 years of music from iconic singer/songwriter

Vocal Point gets students get into groove of jazz. Click to view larger
Vocal Point gets students get into groove of jazz. (Vocal Point)
By Angie Bertucci for Lovero LIVE | October 27, 2016 | 3:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara Vocal Jazz Foundation 501(c)3 — now known as Vocal Point — in partnership with Lobero LIVE presents a fundraising concert with A Celebration Of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford. The concert will be held on Joni Mitchell's 73rd birthday on Nov. 7.

Ford brings the spirit of singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell to life with an extensive repertoire covering more than 30 years of Mitchell's catalog. Ford's six-piece band is composed of world-class touring musicians and has performed its show of music and storytelling throughout the U.S and Europe.

Since its debut in late 2014, A Celebration of Joni Mitchell, has released a four-song EP and launched www.celebrationofjonimitchell.com. Ford has toured the show in Ireland, across the U.S., and headlined 2015's Joni Fest in Greenville, S.C., appearing with Joni's ex-husband, Chuck Mitchell.

Ford's band features musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura: George Friedenthal, keyboards (Kenny Loggins, Clark Terry); Lee Rouag, guitar and violin (Jim Messina, Roger Miller); Tom Buckner, saxophone (Grant Geissman, Ralph Carmichael); Tom Etchart, bass (Dianne Reeves, Jim Messina); and Charles Levin (Wave, Rain, Paul Contos, Coda).

Ford has been a Mitchell fan since her coming-of-age years in the Central Valley, where she learned to sing using Mitchell's soul-baring, 1971 album, Blue, a primer.

"This kind of poetry and these melodies articulated my experiences before I had language for them," Ford said. "It's a great joy now with this new band to embrace and musically honor the extraordinary evolution Joni's music made over these past five decades. Coming back to my roots and singing this music is like coming home and striking out for the unknown at the same time."

Tickets for A Celebration of Joni Mitchell are on sale at Lobero.com or by calling the Box Office. VIP Tickets are $65, all others are $35. VIP ticketholders enjoy premier seating and can look forward to an exclusive VIP reception after the performance. Prices are subject to facility fees.

During the school year, the Lobero and Vocal Point team up to provide hands-on jazz education and instruction to local schools. These students will have the chance to perform live on the Lobero stage. Each eight-week course concludes with a free concert with participating students at the Lobero.

— Angie Bertucci for Lovero LIVE.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 