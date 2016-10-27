Celebration of Joni Mitchell Features Central Valley’s Kimberly Ford

Santa Barbara Vocal Jazz Foundation 501(c)3 — now known as Vocal Point — in partnership with Lobero LIVE presents a fundraising concert with A Celebration Of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford. The concert will be held on Joni Mitchell's 73rd birthday on Nov. 7.

Ford brings the spirit of singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell to life with an extensive repertoire covering more than 30 years of Mitchell's catalog. Ford's six-piece band is composed of world-class touring musicians and has performed its show of music and storytelling throughout the U.S and Europe.

Since its debut in late 2014, A Celebration of Joni Mitchell, has released a four-song EP and launched www.celebrationofjonimitchell.com. Ford has toured the show in Ireland, across the U.S., and headlined 2015's Joni Fest in Greenville, S.C., appearing with Joni's ex-husband, Chuck Mitchell.

Ford's band features musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura: George Friedenthal, keyboards (Kenny Loggins, Clark Terry); Lee Rouag, guitar and violin (Jim Messina, Roger Miller); Tom Buckner, saxophone (Grant Geissman, Ralph Carmichael); Tom Etchart, bass (Dianne Reeves, Jim Messina); and Charles Levin (Wave, Rain, Paul Contos, Coda).

Ford has been a Mitchell fan since her coming-of-age years in the Central Valley, where she learned to sing using Mitchell's soul-baring, 1971 album, Blue, a primer.

"This kind of poetry and these melodies articulated my experiences before I had language for them," Ford said. "It's a great joy now with this new band to embrace and musically honor the extraordinary evolution Joni's music made over these past five decades. Coming back to my roots and singing this music is like coming home and striking out for the unknown at the same time."

Tickets for A Celebration of Joni Mitchell are on sale at Lobero.com or by calling the Box Office. VIP Tickets are $65, all others are $35. VIP ticketholders enjoy premier seating and can look forward to an exclusive VIP reception after the performance. Prices are subject to facility fees.

During the school year, the Lobero and Vocal Point team up to provide hands-on jazz education and instruction to local schools. These students will have the chance to perform live on the Lobero stage. Each eight-week course concludes with a free concert with participating students at the Lobero.

— Angie Bertucci for Lovero LIVE.