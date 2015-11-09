Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
‘A Christmas Carol’ Sets the Holiday Stage at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria

By Melinda Bie for Plaza Playhouse Theater | November 9, 2015 | 3:22 p.m.

Gene Garcia as Ebenezer Scrooge (Evelyn Cervantes)

Carpinterians know Christmas is right around the corner when they find their neighbors, friends, schoolmates or even themselves busy with rehearsals for the traditional staging of Charles Dickens’s beloved holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. 

Produced by the Plaza Playhouse Theater, directed by Asa Olsson, co-directed by Hanne Pitcock and starring an all-local cast, this season’s staging of A Christmas Carol runs Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec.11, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m.

The classic tale centers around the old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, who pays his clerk, Bob Cratchit, only 15 shillings a week, is rude to his nephew and refuses to take part in the Christmas spirit.

Soon, the Ghosts of his former business partner (Jacob Marley), Christmas Past, Present and Future all pay the misanthrope a visit and teach him a lesson or two. Adding to the festive atmosphere of the production are the authentic period costumes and the setting of old London.

Tickets are available at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com, Seastrand (919 Linden Ave., by cash or check only) and at the theater box office the day of the performance.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors and $7 for children under 12. 

The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue and is ADA compatible and wheelchair accessible. 

There is plenty of free parking near the venue. For more information, call 805.684.6380 or visit www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com.

— Melinda Bie represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.

 
