Keep New Year’s Resolutions With SBCC Adult Ed Classes

Now is the time to commit to 2018 resolutions by choosing among hundreds of eight-week, tuition-free classes beginning the week of Jan. 16 at SBCC School of Extended Learning.

Spring semester — Jan. 16-May 12 — features two eight-week sessions of tuition-free classes in the arts, English, music, psychology and theater, plus hundreds more tuition-free and fee-based classes starting every week throughout the semester.

Following are a few resolution-minded offerings:

» Resolution #1: Exercise My Mind

Turning Points in Thought from Film: For Older Adults, PSY NC023 / CRN 64391

Eight Fridays, starts Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

» Resolution #2: Explore My Own Backyard

Santa Barbara History You Don't Know - but Would Love to Ask!

Four Tuesdays, starts Feb. 7, 3:30-5 p.m.

» Resolution #3: Do Some Good

Mind and Supermind: How Selfless Service Can Transform You and the World

Monday, April 2, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

“Stepping into the classroom is like beginning a new adventure, and we have created a lineup of classes and instructors that deliver a rich experience to adult students from all walks of life,” said Melissa V. Moreno, interim vice president, school of extended learning.

“Come join us to start your new year with friends old and new to explore the limitless possibilities,” she said.

» School of Extended Learning spring semester highlights:

Tuition-free classes for older adults in arts, English, music, psychology and theater.

15 new fee-based courses including: Enjoy an Indian Brunch, Yoga Plus, Electrify Your Presentations with Cinematic Storytelling, and Discover the Secret Language of Animal Tracks

Seven new certificates available through Career Skills Institute including Project Management, Social Media for Business, and Harness the Cloud to Maximize Work Performance – endorsed by LinkedIn® and powered by Lynda.com.

The popular Mind & Supermind lecture series returns April 2 with How Selfless Service Can Transform You and the World.

Dr. David and Bonnie Paul, founders of nonprofit The Freedom to Choose Project, will share lessons learned through their work with thousands of men and women in medium to maximum-security prisons over the past 13 years.

Their presentation is designed to help others learn how foundational selfless service skills have the potential to transform both one's life and world.

Application and registration are required and can most conveniently be completed in person at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. Register at 683-8200 or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.