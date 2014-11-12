A Coastal Christmas: Holidays at Bacara Resort & Spa

From a whimsical Christmas tree art installation to fun-filled (and complimentary!) resort activities, Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara celebrates the magic of the holidays.

Christmas Tree Art Installation

A unique twist on the traditional Christmas tree. Showcased in Bacara’s festively-adorned lobby, the 12-foot sculpture combines dramatic contrasts of whimsically-sculpted steel from David Shelton Studios, hand-blown glass by Saul Alcaraz and artistic touches by Bacara creative director Lorrene Balzani.

“The tree is not intended to compete with a natural tree but rather offer a playful interpretation of one,” Shelton said.

The theme of this year’s tree is “A Coastal Christmas” in honor of the resort’s beautiful location along the Gaviota Coast. The tree’s artistic ornaments are available for purchase for $30; all proceeds benefit the Gaviota Coast Conservancy.

Family Activities

» Jitney Cart Caroling: Guests can carol their way through the resort’s 78-acre village on festively-decorated jitney carts.

» Bike to the Butterflies: Every winter, more than 30,000 monarch butterflies migrate to the Goleta Ellwood Butterfly Preserve, located one mile from Bacara. Guests can witness the mystery of the migrating monarchs with complimentary docent tours offered on the weekends.

» Christmas Concert: During this festive evening at Bacara, five 2014 Santa Barbara Teen Star finalists will share their musical talents, performing holiday songs that celebrate the spirit of the season. Proceeds benefit Santa Barbara County schools’ performing arts programs.

» Pajama Parties: Younger guests are invited to snuggle up in their pajamas in the resort’s own 211-seat Screening Room to enjoy hot cider and a screening of a classic holiday movie.

The Spa at Bacara

The Spa at Bacara is offering a Caramel Coffee Scrub & Pick Me Up Mini Facial for the holidays. The perfect holiday duo, this delicious and soothing scrub exfoliates dehydrated skin, while the mini facial cleanses and hydrates, leaving skin glowing for the holidays.

Holiday Dining

Between the three of them, Bacara’s Executive Chef David Reardon, Miró Chef Johan Denizot and Bistro Chef Chris Turano have more than 70 years of world-class culinary experience. A variety of spectacular tasting menus and champagne brunches will showcase the best of their award-winning talents.

Black & White New Year’s Eve Party

Bacara’s Rotunda will set the stage for a memorable evening that includes a DJ, party favors, dessert, a balloon drop and a Beau Joie Brut Champagne toast to a spectacular 2015. The resort’s New Year’s Eve package includes overnight accommodations, two tickets to party and a $100 dining credit from $800 a couple.

About Bacara Resort & Spa

Nestled on the bluff and beaches of the Gaviota coast between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, Bacara offers relaxed luxury and incomparable natural beauty. The resort features 360 guestrooms and suites, each with a private balcony overlooking breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean or flower-filled gardens. Additional features include a four-story spa, a state-of-the-art wellness center, three zero-edge saline swimming pools, four restaurants and lounges, a 12,000-bottle Wine Cellar & Tasting Room and direct access to Santa Barbara’s wine country.

