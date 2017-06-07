A Decade After Zaca Fire, Historian Offers Insight

The Zaca Fire started on July 4, 2007, and kept burning through that summer. Author and wildfire historian, Ray Ford, will provide a look back at the Zaca Fire, tracing its path through the Santa Barbara backcountry.

The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Ford will provide a sense of the fire’s context within that of historical fires that have occurred here over the past century and with the impact the recent Rey Fire has had on the San Rafael and Dick Smith wildernesses.

Co-sponsored by the Los Padres Forest Association and the Santa Barbara Public Library, this free event is part of the Wilderness Hiking Series held on the third Thursday evening of each month at the Central Library.

— Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries.