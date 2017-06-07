Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

A Decade After Zaca Fire, Historian Offers Insight

By Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries | June 7, 2017 | 8:40 a.m.

The Zaca Fire started on July 4, 2007, and kept burning through that summer. Author and wildfire historian, Ray Ford, will provide a look back at the Zaca Fire, tracing its path through the Santa Barbara backcountry.

The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Ford will provide a sense of the fire’s context within that of historical fires that have occurred here over the past century and with the impact the recent Rey Fire has had on the San Rafael and Dick Smith wildernesses.

Co-sponsored by the Los Padres Forest Association and the Santa Barbara Public Library, this free event is part of the Wilderness Hiking Series held on the third Thursday evening of each month at the Central Library.

Information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 