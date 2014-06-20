A Different Point of View’s Aviation Career Program to Take Flight June 27-29

A Different Point of View, a bold and innovative nonprofit organization, will host another Aviation Career Program June 27-29 at the Santa Barbara Airport.

This program is the only one of its kind on the Central Coast and serves students ages 14 to 18 throughout Santa Barbara County.

A Different Point of View’s mission is to engage, inspire and transform youth who are in danger of losing their way by teaching them to fly. Through aviation education and mentoring, students are shown a world most have never seen before. ADPOV uses the profound experience of flight as a tool to broaden horizons, build character and develop leadership skills.

Throughout the three-day program, students interact with airline pilots, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, aircraft mechanics and other aviation professionals. They also receive Private Pilot ground and flight instruction as well as lessons in a full motion simulator. Using STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) methodology throughout the weekend, youth are engaged with practical hands on applications.

Recent grants, donations and support from American Airlines, Fast Pitch: Santa Barbara (sponsored by Social Venture Partners and the Santa Barbara Foundation), Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Airport, Above All Aviation, the Experimental Aircraft Association, Santa Barbara 99’s, Chico’s La Cumbre Plaza and individual donors have made this Aviation Career Program possible.

For more information about A Different Point of View and our Aviation Career Program, please call 805.698.6784 or visit our website by clicking here. A Different Point of View is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization. Donations to this charity are tax-deductible.

— Lynn Houston is the founder of A Different Point of View.