A Different Point of View Elects Susan Young-Hernandez to Board of Directors

By Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View | September 25, 2014 | 7:25 a.m.

A Different Point of View is proud to announce the election of community leader Susan Young-Hernandez to its Board of Directors.

ADPOV is a nonprofit organization with the mission to engage, inspire and transform youth who are in danger of losing their way by teaching them to fly. Through aviation education and mentoring, ADPOV shows teens a world they have never seen before.

Many of its students come from low-income  housing and the juvenile justice system and lack a belief in their ability to succeed in the world.

Young-Hernandez is known statewide for her expertise with youth, government and community program development. Currently serving as the Neighborhood and Outreach Services supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara, she has played a key role in the development of youth and teens in the community and was an integral player in the coordination, planning and opening of the Twelve35 Teen Center. Before her job with the City of Santa Barbara, she coordinated the City of Compton’s Neighborhood and Volunteer services.

“Susan Young-Hernandez is a powerhouse of a woman and an excellent role model for our youth," said Lynn Houston, founder and president of ADPOV. "She has the ability to reach across the table and make things happen for the betterment of all concerned.”

Young-Hernandez’s abilities include writing and securing grants, educating youth on public speaking and leadership skills, and producing Facing Youth Issues, a youth cable TV program. She is also on the leadership team for the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition, a coalition of 45 youth service providers in the City of Santa Barbara.

"I look forward to her contribution to A Different Point of View,” Houston said. "She will be a great asset as we move forward with our work to help teens who struggle become their very best selves."

For more information or to support ADPOV, please call 805.698.6784 or go to ADifferentPointofView.org.

— Lynn Houston is the founder and president of A Different Point of View.

