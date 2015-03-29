Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

A Different Point of View Shows Budding Pilots the Sky’s the Limit

After a morning ground school lesson, EAA Young Eagles were paired up with Experimental Aircraft Association aviators and they took to the skies above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
After a morning ground school lesson, EAA Young Eagles were paired up with Experimental Aircraft Association aviators and they took to the skies above Santa Barbara. (A Different Point of View photo)
By Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View | March 29, 2015 | 5:40 p.m.

More than a dozen Santa Barbara County youths descended on the Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday before ascending to the skies as part of a day-long introduction to the power of flying.

Thirteen members of the Santa Barbara chapter of the EAA Young Eagles program met at the airport’s visitor center early Saturday to get acquainted with A Different Point of View, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and transform youth using flight lessons as a launching pad.

After a ground school lesson on the parts and pieces of an airplane and what to expect during the first flight in an airplane, the group all went over to Above All Aviation flight school, where they were introduced to the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) pilots.

It was a great day, and all 13 students now want to be pilots!

A Different Point of View is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Through aviation education and mentoring, the organization shows students a world they have never seen before.

Click here for more information about A Different Point of View. Click here to make an online donation.

— Lynn Houston is founder of A Different Point of View.

