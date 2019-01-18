Pixel Tracker

A Far Cry String Orchestra Plays Local Debut With UCSB Arts & Lectures

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 18, 2019 | 11:53 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Grammy Award-nominated 18-piece string orchestra A Far Cry, making its Santa Barbara debut with an ambitious program of J.S. Bach, Philip Glass, Bartok and Osvaldo Golijov, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall.

The self-conducted orchestra is a democracy in which decisions are made collectively and leadership rotates among the players ("Criers").

This structure has led to thoughtful, innovative and unpredictable programming and has engendered collaborations with artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Roomful of Teeth, the Silkroad Ensemble and Vijay Iyer.

A Far Cry "brims with personality or, better, personalities, many and varied," The New York Times writes.

Program, which is subject to change, includes J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3; Philip Glass: Symphony No. 3; Bartók: Divertimento; Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae; Tchaikovsky Serenade, m. I - Pezzo in forma di Sonatina performed from Memory by A Far Cry.

Since its founding in 2007, the Grammy Award-nominated string orchestra A Far Cry has developed a distinct approach to music-making with playing and programming that encourage risk-taking and exploration for both player and audience.

A Far Cry was selected as Boston's 2018 best classical ensemble by The Improper Bostonian, with one of its albums ranking at the top of Billboard's Traditional Classical Chart.

A Far Cry's 12th season in 2018-19 includes nine Boston-area concerts as part of the group's own series and three pairs of concerts as part of A Far Cry's longstanding residency at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

New projects include commissions from composers Jessica Meyer and Grammy Award-nominated oudist/composer Mehmet Ali Sanlikol. A Far Cry will collaborate with Boston's Lorelei Ensemble in a new work by Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom focusing on women of the Odyssey.

Recent tour highlights include two new commissioning projects: Philip Glass' third piano concerto with soloist Simone Dinnerstein; and The Blue Hour, written by a collaborative of five composers: Rachel Grimes, Angélica Negrón, Shara Nova, Caroline Shaw and Sarah Kirkland Snider and featuring Grammy Award-winning singer Luciana Souza.

A Far Cry's Crier Records launched auspiciously in 2014 with the Grammy Award-nominated album Dreams and Prayers. The label's second release, Law of Mosaics, was included on many 2014 Top 10 lists, notably from The New Yorker music critic Alex Ross and WQXR's Q2 Music, which named A Far Cry one of the "Imagination-Grabbing, Trailblazing Artists of 2014."

In September 2018, Crier Records released A Far Cry's Visions and Variations, which recently received two Grammy Award nominations in the categories of Best Engineered Album (Classical) and Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance (Classical).

A Far Cry is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Up Close & Musical Series Sponsor: Dr. Bob Weinman.

Tickets are $35 for the general public and $9 for all students with valid ID. A Hahn Hall facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535 or buy online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges its Community Partners, the Natalie Orfalea Foundation & Lou Buglioli, and Corporate Season Sponsor SAGE Publishing for their support of the 2018-19 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

