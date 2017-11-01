Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

A Festival Forum for Festival Organizers

By L. Paul Mann for FestForums | November 1, 2017 | 9:01 a.m.

FestForums returns to Santa Barbara for a three-day festival conference Nov. 16-18, at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort in an event the presenters describe as: “A festival conference for food, beverage, music, and film-festival industry leaders.

"Addressing cutting-edge technology, talent, ticketing, sponsorships, scheduling, merchandising, operations, sustainability, charitable work, innovation and safety, FestForums brings together festivals and events of all sizes for collaboration and professional development.”

But what the conference — which takes place annually in Santa Barbara and New York — strives to be is a think tank for new ideas and innovations in the organization of festivals of all kinds.

Whether attendees are young students looking to get into the industry or veteran promoters looking to expand their productions, the festival has seminars of interest to all.

In addition to the many seminars, attendees will be treated to a multimedia extravaganza, including the Cinetransformer.

“Attendees will relax and enjoy this one of a kind cinematic experience with complimentary movie theater snacks in an ultramodern 'cinema on wheels," FestForums said.

"Cinetransformer was recently recognized by the Golden Trade Leaders in Paris with a Golden Trophy in Technology and has partnered with leaders in the film industry such as Warner Brothers, Paramount, Universal, and Disney XD.” FestForums said.

The festival will also present a screening of the film, American Epic, which examines forgotten American musical history and reconnects it with some of today's musical pop stars. There will be a Q&A featuring the producer and director.

The film's executive producers are Jack White, T. Bone Burnett and Robert Redford.

For more information or to register for the event visit FestForums website http://www.festforums.com/.

— L. Paul Mann for FestForums.
 

 

