Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:49 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

A Guide to Thomas Fire Maps

A public information Thomas Fire perimeter map released by Calfire Friday morning.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2451 > of 7
A Thomas Fire progression map, with the most recently-burned areas in red, released Friday morning.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2452 > of 7
An Inciweb Thomas Fire operational map released Friday.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2453 > of 7
Direct Relief has an interactive Thomas Fire map on its website.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2455 > of 7
A screenshot of the Santa Barbara County evacuation zone map.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2457 > of 7
A screenshot of the Ventura County Thomas Fire map.

(Courtesy photo)

< 2456 > of 7
A Thomas Fire map shows the latest progression, in purple, and the potential burn out area in southern Santa Barbara County.

(Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 2458 > of 7
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 15, 2017 | 3:18 p.m.

There are many Thomas Fire maps available, showing where the fire has burned, and when, and where the active areas are. 

Follow along in the slideshow for examples of the maps available, and read on to find where you can find the latest ones. 

Noozhawk Thomas Fire coverage includes firefighting strategy and the latest growth areas, and the fire management team is holding daily informational meetings at 4 p.m.. at San Marcos High School.

CalFire & Inciweb Thomas Fire incident pages

This page has updated information on the acreage, containment, firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze, structures destroyed and damaged, and operational strategies for the incident management team.

It also has a maps page with perimeter maps (showing which areas have a controlled line, and which do not), and progression maps, which show what areas burned on each day of the blaze. Progression maps are a quick way to see where the fire is currently burning and growing.  

The perimeter maps, like this one from Friday morning, also show recent wildfire burn areas.

The Inciweb site has fire incident information, including progression maps and operational maps, which have details including bulldozer lines and water sources for fire equipment. 

Fire perimeter maps

In public meetings and emails to Noozhawk, people have asked, "where is the fire?"

As of Thursday night it was 60 miles long by 40 miles wide, but the currently burning areas are of the most concern to people. 

Infrared maps show the Thomas Fire perimeter, its outside boundaries, as well as the hot, active areas. 

Direct Relief has an active fire map on its website, with information coming from the USGS and MODIS, a collection of NASA satellites, according to the organization. 

An infrared Thomas Fire perimeter map, released Friday morning. Click to view larger
An infrared Thomas Fire perimeter map, released Friday morning.  (Courtesy photo)

That interactive map can be viewed here.

Evacuation zone maps for Santa Barbara and Ventura County

Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire information  includes an interactive Google map showing evacuation order areas (mandatory evacuations) and evacuation warning areas (voluntary evacuations), which is updated as soon as fire officials announce a change. It includes the Thomas Fire perimeter line. 

It can be viewed online here and is embedded below. 

Ventura County has a GIS-based fire perimeter map on its website, Ready Ventura County.

Noozhawk fire maps

Wildfire reporter Ray Ford has been reporting on the Thomas Fire from the scene and developed maps showing burn progression areas in relation to recent wildfire burn scars. The maps also show the proposed site of a large 'firing' operation to burn vegetation.

Read his latest story about Friday's firefighting strategy here.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 