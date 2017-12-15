A Guide to Thomas Fire Maps

There are many Thomas Fire maps available, showing where the fire has burned, and when, and where the active areas are.

Follow along in the slideshow for examples of the maps available, and read on to find where you can find the latest ones.

Noozhawk Thomas Fire coverage includes firefighting strategy and the latest growth areas, and the fire management team is holding daily informational meetings at 4 p.m.. at San Marcos High School.

CalFire & Inciweb Thomas Fire incident pages

This page has updated information on the acreage, containment, firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze, structures destroyed and damaged, and operational strategies for the incident management team.

It also has a maps page with perimeter maps (showing which areas have a controlled line, and which do not), and progression maps, which show what areas burned on each day of the blaze. Progression maps are a quick way to see where the fire is currently burning and growing.

The perimeter maps, like this one from Friday morning, also show recent wildfire burn areas.

The Inciweb site has fire incident information, including progression maps and operational maps, which have details including bulldozer lines and water sources for fire equipment.

Fire perimeter maps

In public meetings and emails to Noozhawk, people have asked, "where is the fire?"

As of Thursday night it was 60 miles long by 40 miles wide, but the currently burning areas are of the most concern to people.

Infrared maps show the Thomas Fire perimeter, its outside boundaries, as well as the hot, active areas.

Direct Relief has an active fire map on its website, with information coming from the USGS and MODIS, a collection of NASA satellites, according to the organization.

That interactive map can be viewed here.

Evacuation zone maps for Santa Barbara and Ventura County

Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire information includes an interactive Google map showing evacuation order areas (mandatory evacuations) and evacuation warning areas (voluntary evacuations), which is updated as soon as fire officials announce a change. It includes the Thomas Fire perimeter line.

It can be viewed online here and is embedded below.

Ventura County has a GIS-based fire perimeter map on its website, Ready Ventura County.

Noozhawk fire maps

Wildfire reporter Ray Ford has been reporting on the Thomas Fire from the scene and developed maps showing burn progression areas in relation to recent wildfire burn scars. The maps also show the proposed site of a large 'firing' operation to burn vegetation.

Read his latest story about Friday's firefighting strategy here.

