Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Business

A Heads Up About New Hair Salon in Montecito

By Jennifer Goddard for Haven Salon | May 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara master hair stylist and hair color expert Cindy Brokaw has opened Haven Salon, a hair salon for women, men and children at 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite F., Montecito.

Cindy Brokaw, left, and daughter Jennifer Palocsay. Click to view larger
Cindy Brokaw, left, and daughter Jennifer Palocsay.

Working with Brokaw is her daughter Jennifer Palocsay. Both women are master colorists and color educators who custom-blend all hair color.

Haven Salon specializes in haircuts, styling, color, highlights, straightening and smoothing, up-dos and styling for weddings, color correction, eyebrow styling and more.

All products used at Haven Salon are organic-based and ammonia-free with Redkin, Alterna and Moroccan oil for hair.

Brokaw, has served as an educator and done platform work for Redkin. She has served as a board member for the Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy.

She also has worked as a stylist at several Santa Barbara-area salons, including three years as manager of the salon at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara. Brokaw previously owned Cygnet Le Salon on Coast Village Road for 15 years.

Brokaw has been an active member of Leads, a networking group, in Santa Barbara for 27 years and she served for three years as president of the Coastal Village Business Association.

When not at the salon, Brokaw does animal rescue work and helps to find new homes for hard-to-place dogs. She is a member of the Search Dog Foundation.

Palocsay has 18 years of experience as a hairdresser, having worked as a stylist in Montecito, Orange County and Costa Rica.

Also working at Haven Salon are stylists Anne Marie Metzler McGill, who speaks German and French; and Alex AR, who is bilingual in Spanish.

Salon hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Call Haven Salon, 448-9866.

— Jennifer Goddard for Haven Salon.

 

 

 

IMG_2553.JPG

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 