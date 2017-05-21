A Heads Up About New Hair Salon in Montecito

Santa Barbara master hair stylist and hair color expert Cindy Brokaw has opened Haven Salon, a hair salon for women, men and children at 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite F., Montecito.

Working with Brokaw is her daughter Jennifer Palocsay. Both women are master colorists and color educators who custom-blend all hair color.

Haven Salon specializes in haircuts, styling, color, highlights, straightening and smoothing, up-dos and styling for weddings, color correction, eyebrow styling and more.

All products used at Haven Salon are organic-based and ammonia-free with Redkin, Alterna and Moroccan oil for hair.

Brokaw, has served as an educator and done platform work for Redkin. She has served as a board member for the Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy.

She also has worked as a stylist at several Santa Barbara-area salons, including three years as manager of the salon at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara. Brokaw previously owned Cygnet Le Salon on Coast Village Road for 15 years.

Brokaw has been an active member of Leads, a networking group, in Santa Barbara for 27 years and she served for three years as president of the Coastal Village Business Association.

When not at the salon, Brokaw does animal rescue work and helps to find new homes for hard-to-place dogs. She is a member of the Search Dog Foundation.

Palocsay has 18 years of experience as a hairdresser, having worked as a stylist in Montecito, Orange County and Costa Rica.

Also working at Haven Salon are stylists Anne Marie Metzler McGill, who speaks German and French; and Alex AR, who is bilingual in Spanish.

Salon hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Call Haven Salon, 448-9866.

— Jennifer Goddard for Haven Salon.

