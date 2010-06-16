A Lost Letter Just One of Many Memories, Stories at Vista del Monte

Don Stillman, a resident at Vista del Monte Retirement Community, was shot down over Hungary on Aug. 22, 1944. The aviator in the Air Force’s 96th Bomb Group flying out of Snetterton, England, was detained in a World War II POW camp. His parents received the news: Missing in Action. He was their only child.

Charlotte Ellen had been writing newsworthy letters to her longtime friend when one day she received her returned letter — Missing in Action. She tucked the letter away.

Stillman and Ellen lived in the same neighborhood when they were in kindergarten. Stillman would hide while throwing dirt clods at Ellen, sending her home dirty and making her parents incensed at some naughty child’s actions. Little did he realize that same girl’s daddy would one day be the principal and later his boss at Santa Barbara High School after returning home from the war. He says he never brought up the incident over his childish misbehavior.

In recent months, Ellen found her new home at Vista del Monte Retirement Community, 3775 Modoc Road. As she was going through moving boxes, she discovered the memorable letter. As the story unfolds, she chose a morning when Stillman was eating breakfast in Vista del Monte’s dining room, and walked over to his table, handed him the letter saying, “Special Delivery.” Stillman stared at the letter — Missing In Action. He turned it over and quipped, “Slow mail — 66 years to get here!”

— Jana Smith is marketing director at Vista del Monte Retirement Community.