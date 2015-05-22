Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:28 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

A Magical Night in Store at Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 22, 2015 | 12:35 p.m.

The original Hollywood-based Magic Castle organization brought the first of two nights of a special showing of the first science fiction film ever made, Georges Mêlies A Trip to the Moon.

The evening also featured an awesome live magic show by magician John Carney, who has won more awards from Hollywood’s Academy of Magical Arts (Magic Castle) than anyone in their history.

Thursday night's performance began with free champagne or cider for mingling guests. Of course, Island Brewery beer and local winery selections were also on hand, as usual for a $5 donation. The movie showing celebrated the 113th anniversary of the classic film.

A magician himself, French director Mêlies shared his fanciful vision of the first trip to the moon. The “Cinemagician” was one of the first filmmakers o use multiple exposure, time lapse photography, and dissolves in his productions. The film has been digitally restored with the original hand tinted frames, making it one of the first color films as well as the first science fiction movie. An electro pop soundtrack has been added and the short film presentation wowed the audience.

Following the film, magician John Carney performed a spectacular 90-minute show crammed full of astounding illusions. But Carney is more than just an accomplished illusionist. He is also a skilled comedian with precision timing, and a character actor as well.

In a set filled with props and furniture provided by Wayne M, curator of Carpinteria’s most unusual antique emporium and surf board museum, Wayne’s World, Carney devolved into an ever morphing character. In the vein of Garrison Keiler, Carney would take on different personas of magical proportions.

The skilled performer incorporated large parts of the audience in everything from a multi-person card trick to mixing and baking a cake in one audience member’s shoe. The result was a nonstop, hilarious and astonishing one-man show that has to be seen to be believed.

There are a few tickets remaining for the final performance Friday night at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria. Click here for information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 