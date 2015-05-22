A Magical Night in Store at Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria

The original Hollywood-based Magic Castle organization brought the first of two nights of a special showing of the first science fiction film ever made, Georges Mêlies A Trip to the Moon.

The evening also featured an awesome live magic show by magician John Carney, who has won more awards from Hollywood’s Academy of Magical Arts (Magic Castle) than anyone in their history.

Thursday night's performance began with free champagne or cider for mingling guests. Of course, Island Brewery beer and local winery selections were also on hand, as usual for a $5 donation. The movie showing celebrated the 113th anniversary of the classic film.

A magician himself, French director Mêlies shared his fanciful vision of the first trip to the moon. The “Cinemagician” was one of the first filmmakers o use multiple exposure, time lapse photography, and dissolves in his productions. The film has been digitally restored with the original hand tinted frames, making it one of the first color films as well as the first science fiction movie. An electro pop soundtrack has been added and the short film presentation wowed the audience.

Following the film, magician John Carney performed a spectacular 90-minute show crammed full of astounding illusions. But Carney is more than just an accomplished illusionist. He is also a skilled comedian with precision timing, and a character actor as well.

In a set filled with props and furniture provided by Wayne M, curator of Carpinteria’s most unusual antique emporium and surf board museum, Wayne’s World, Carney devolved into an ever morphing character. In the vein of Garrison Keiler, Carney would take on different personas of magical proportions.

The skilled performer incorporated large parts of the audience in everything from a multi-person card trick to mixing and baking a cake in one audience member’s shoe. The result was a nonstop, hilarious and astonishing one-man show that has to be seen to be believed.

There are a few tickets remaining for the final performance Friday night at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria. Click here for information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.