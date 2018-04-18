‘A Man Called Ove’ is Valley Reads April Selection

The Santa Maria Public Library will present its monthly book club The Valley Reads 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
The discussion will focus on Fredrik Backman's novel A Man Called Ove, the story of a curmudgeon hiding a terrible personal loss beneath a cranky and short-tempered exterior while clashing with new neighbors, a boisterous family whose chattiness and habits lead to unexpected friendship.
To join The Valley Reads come to the library and sign up with staff at the second-floor information desk.
The Valley Reads meets the fourth Tuesday of each month in Shephard Hall. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served. The club is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library.
Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.