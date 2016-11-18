A Merry-Achi Christmas Crosses Cultures at Granada

The Granada Theatre’s Holiday Spectacular continues at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with the colorfully festive performance, A Merry-Achi Christmas, from two-time Grammy Award-nominated Mariachi Sol De México® de José Hernández.

Crossing culture and genre categories this holiday season, the Granada Theatre Concert Series brings this performance to the stage for the enjoyment of all members of the Santa Barbara community.

The holiday show features seasonal songs performed in the energetic style of traditional Mexican mariachi. Sol de México de José Hernández headlines the performance, accompanied by America’s first all-female Grammy-nominated Mariachi, Reyna de Los Angeles.

Formed by Jóse Hernàndez in 1981, Sol de México® was created to reflect the vision of an inspiring, artistic mariachi ensemble. Representing a treasured cultural heritage, Sol de México® is a dynamic team.

To mirror the romance, serenity and cultural tradition, Sol de México® offers traditional mariachi sounds embellished with contemporary passion and powerful new rhythms.

This program will be conducted in Spanish.

Tickets range in price from $24-$69, and are available through the Granada Theatre's box office, 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

These holiday performances are part of the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.