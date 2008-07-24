Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:28 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Network Connections Made at Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer

Business and technology community to mix it up at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

By Mollie Helmuth, Noozhawk Intern | July 24, 2008 | 12:33 p.m.

A networking event for business and technology-minded folks, themed “A Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer,” will be held at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Monday.

The event is presented in part by Noozhawk, Catalyst, Christie Communications, Green Drinks, the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) and TechBrew. Emceed by “Mr. Santa Barbara,” Larry Crandell, the mixer will include wine tasting, appetizers, a charity auction and a cash bar. The evening is free of charge and will begin at 5:30 p.m., ending at 8:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta Del Sol Road. Other participants include the California Central Coast Chapter of the International Facility Management Association, Central Coast Venture Forum, Community Environmental Council, Cox Business Services, Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Ricoh USA, the Santa Barbara Daily Sound and Santa Barbara Press Club.

Free registration for “A Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer” can be found at www.smallbizentrepcntr.org.

Noozhawk intern Mollie Helmuth can be reached at [email protected]

