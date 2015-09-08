Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:51 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
A New Breed of Zombie Seeks Brains at Center Stage Theater in Musical ‘Zombie Rock’

Rick Cipes latest rock musical runs at Center Stage this October.
Rick Cipes latest rock musical runs at Center Stage this October. (Rick Cipes image)
By Rick Cipes | September 8, 2015 | 11:23 a.m.

Lead singer and songwriter for local indie band The​ Agreeables, Rick Cipes, has written a poignant rock musical set at an open mic night taken over by zombies.

These zombies are different from the ones who grunt, groan, stagger and get their brain stems severed on popular shows like The Walking Dead

These zombies sing up a storm, with a score ranging from poetic balladry to pop-culture parody. These zombies are rocking out for their acceptance into the mainstream, the play a wickedly sly parable on multiculturalism.

The talented cast of seven is a collection of local musicians and actors, along with guest artists from Los Angeles.

Cipes was previously a journalist at such publications as the L.A. Times, Playboy Magazine and ESPN Magazine where he was a longtime contributor.

His last rock musical Bad Daddy played at Center Stage in the summer of 2010 and at Oberon Theater in Boston, Mass. during the summer of 2011.

The Santa Barbara Independent called Bad Daddy: “An impressively smooth show. Cipes strikes a chord with his portrayal of tenuous family bonds. There’s compassion in the humor, and realism in the conflict.”

Zombie Rock: Open Mic Night for the Undead will take over Center Stage Theater (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo) Oct. 28–31, 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10. Advanced reservations are recommended at can be obtained by visiting http://www.centerstagetheater.org/ or calling 805.963.0408.

Check your ghouls at the door because this Halloween “We will, we will Zombie Rock You!"

— Rick Cipes is the writer of Zombie Rock: Open Mic Night for the Undead.

 
