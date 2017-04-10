A New Face in Beauty Opening on State Street

Ama SeaBeauty, headquartered in Goleta, is opening a retail storefront and face bar at 506 State St., Santa Barbara, next to The Natural Cafe.

Emphasizing sustainable practices and earth-friendly manufacturing processes, Ama SeaBeauty aims to demonstrate that healthy, beautiful skin is attainable, sustainable and affordable. The company brings a unique vision of improving skin health and sustaining skin’s youthful vitality.

The face bar will offer marine extracts, seaweed masks, sea tonics, and seawater elixirs in a social environment, where customers can learn about, sample, purchase, and apply the array of Ama SeaBeauty’s offerings.

Ama SeaBeauty owners want the space to become a hub for locally produced artisanal products, and a space for workshops and seminars on Thalasso therapy, health, beauty and sustainable practices. They also want to empower consumers.

“We wanted to create a sustainable brand that believes in the power of products. We want to help our customers consume well,” said Antoinette Marquez, who co-founded and co-owns Ama SeaBeauty, with her husband Daniel Marquez.

To that end, their products are minimally processed using whole algal extracts, without the multitude of chemical emulsifiers and stabilizers prevalent in some other skincare products.

Packaging is sustainable and eco-friendly, using glass and reusable metal containers, avoiding plastics, and offering no-plastic choices and refill options to enable consumers to play a larger role in a sustainable solution.

Ama SeaBeauty’s products are manufactured through artisanal processes, beginning with hand collection of select varieties of red and brown marine algae, which grows on their own kelp farm offshore from the Ellwood bluffs of Santa Barbara County.

Determined in their commitment to be part of an environmentally sustainable solution to humankind’s impact on the planet, Ama SeaBeauty and their partner company, PharmerSea, are collaborating to produce all their source materials on their sustainable, organic algae farm.

They will invest 5 percent of proceeds toward environmental stewardship, focusing on rehabilitating and responsibly maintaining the oceans. They will also partner with local organizations and businesses to sponsor monthly clean-ups at area beaches.

For more information visit https://www.amaseabeauty.com/.

— John Kovach for Ama SeaBeauty.