Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

A New Face in Beauty Opening on State Street

By John Kovach for Ama SeaBeauty | April 10, 2017 | 2:01 p.m.

Ama SeaBeauty, headquartered in Goleta, is opening a retail storefront and face bar at 506 State St., Santa Barbara, next to The Natural Cafe.

 

Emphasizing sustainable practices and earth-friendly manufacturing processes, Ama SeaBeauty aims to demonstrate that healthy, beautiful skin is attainable, sustainable and affordable. The company brings a unique vision of improving skin health and sustaining skin’s youthful vitality.

The face bar will offer marine extracts, seaweed masks, sea tonics, and seawater elixirs in a social environment, where customers can learn about, sample, purchase, and apply the array of Ama SeaBeauty’s offerings.

Ama SeaBeauty owners want the space to become a hub for locally produced artisanal products, and a space for workshops and seminars on Thalasso therapy, health, beauty and sustainable practices. They also want to empower consumers.

“We wanted to create a sustainable brand that believes in the power of products. We want to help our customers consume well,” said Antoinette Marquez, who co-founded and co-owns Ama SeaBeauty, with her husband Daniel Marquez.

To that end, their products are minimally processed using whole algal extracts, without the multitude of chemical emulsifiers and stabilizers prevalent in some other skincare products.

Packaging is sustainable and eco-friendly, using glass and reusable metal containers, avoiding plastics, and offering no-plastic choices and refill options to enable consumers to play a larger role in a sustainable solution.

Ama SeaBeauty’s products are manufactured through artisanal processes, beginning with hand collection of select varieties of red and brown marine algae, which grows on their own kelp farm offshore from the Ellwood bluffs of Santa Barbara County.

Determined in their commitment to be part of an environmentally sustainable solution to humankind’s impact on the planet, Ama SeaBeauty and their partner company, PharmerSea, are collaborating to produce all their source materials on their sustainable, organic algae farm.

They will invest 5 percent of proceeds toward environmental stewardship, focusing on rehabilitating and responsibly maintaining the oceans. They will also partner with local organizations and businesses to sponsor monthly clean-ups at area beaches.

For more information visit https://www.amaseabeauty.com/.

— John Kovach for Ama SeaBeauty.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 